In the past few years, there's been a noticeable shift toward spirituality in younger audiences in India, not as a means of escaping from life, but as a means of grounding themselves in an increasingly fast-paced time.

Raseshwari Devi Ji, in the context of contemporary spiritual leaders, has emerged as the most salient voice in this shift because she draws upon ancient teachings to create modern-day relevance. She is particularly appealing to the country's Gen Z population.

In her teachings, which are framed in the tradition of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, she identifies the mind as the space for both humankind's best efforts and the resultant struggle for growth and development. Rather than encouraging seekers to focus primarily on traditional practices that are often ritualistic or ideational, she proposes seekers to focus inward with mental discipline of thought and intention through various desires, all in service of the expansion of ideas and purposefulness in thought. This approach appeals strongly to younger audiences who may espouse spirituality as a functional necessity for practical guidance today rather than conformity to an established tradition of ritualism.

A notable feature of her philosophy is the equilibrium she suggests between worldly responsibility and devotion. She points out that we cannot—and do not need to—simply reject worldly life. Rather, she suggests a way to achieve harmony—fully engaging in our duty to education, careers and families. while also engaging the mind and developing a practice of devotion toward Shri Krishna. This "twofold path" of duty and devotion generates a way for young people to find balance between their work experiences and their spiritual aspirations.

Her discussions, using simple language and relatable analogies, have been increasingly popular in India and abroad. Many young people say that, in a complex, uncertain, distracted world, her counsel provides clarity. For students, her suggestion to align their minds in accordance with higher qualities, provides them with meaning beyond interest-based entrance education and vocations. For workers, her focus on purpose provides an alternative to the stress and excess of material consumption. Furthermore, her reach continues to expand using online modalities, as audience and students from around the world are able to access her teachings digitally through video and audio lectures and live talks.

Raseshwari Devi Ji is a native of India, where she was also educated, and now has dedicated her life to the mission of communicating the wisdom and teachings of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj. Additionally, Raseshwari Devi Ji has created multiple educational and charitable initiatives, such as providing free classes for rural youth and free clinics for healthcare and other services in Odisha and West Bengal. For her followers, she represents someone who is a guide and is very accessible and compassionate. She has created a bridge between traditional devotion and modern life. Her contribution to spirituality will inspire the continuing change and narrative of Indian spirituality - renewing the relevance of spirituality for a generation in search of meaning and equilibrium in an ever-changing landscape.