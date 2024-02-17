Raja Syamala Yagam by Naidu for three days seeking divine blessing

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day Raja Shyamala Yagam started at Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s residence on Friday.

Naidu and wife Nara Bhuvaneswari participated in the puja and yaga rituals on the first day. The Yagam, it is presumed, is to enable Naidu perform the penance to get back to power.



The TD chief initiated various homams and Vedic rituals in recent times for the same purpose.



Sources close to him said, “On Friday, Naidu, Bhuvaneswari and other family members commenced a Raja Shyamala Yagam at his Undavalli residence to seek divine blessings ahead of the forthcoming elections.”



The yagam involving over 50 ritwiks (Vedic pundits) will conclude on Sunday.



According to sources, the Raja Shyamala Yagam is conducted with the aim of securing victory and attaining power and it seeks to diminish the power of one’s adversaries.



The Raja Shyamala Yagam centers around the worship of goddess Raja Matangi, beginning with a Ganapathi puja to ensure the unhindered completion of the ritual.



Notably, the Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra has been regularly conducting the Raja Shyamala Yagam. He did this for YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao before previous elections.



The identity of the seer guiding the Vedic pundits in the yagnam for Naidu this time is unclear. The Sarada Peetham Swamy openly supports Jagan Mohan Reddy.



In December last year, Naidu performed similar yagams following his release from jail on bail, in the skill development case. He conducted the three-day Shatachandi Parayana Ekottara Vriddhi Maha Chandi Yagam and Sudarshana Homam rituals at his residence.



Naidu had also visited renowned temples such as Tirumala, Kanaka Durga and Annavaram to perform special pujas. He also observed a three-day penance that was considered auspicious and potent.

