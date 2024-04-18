Rains Provide Respite After Temperatures Cross 45 Degrees

HYDERABAD: The city saw heavy showers, lasting for up to one hour, drenching several parts including Kapra, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad Cantonment, Secunderabad, Osmania University and Uppal. These brief, but potent, showers were accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, providing a temporary cool down from the relentless heat of the day.

Prior to the rains, extreme temperatures were recorded across various places in the state. According to TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, Madugulapally in Nalgonda district and Hajipur in Mancherial district reported a staggering 45.2°C on Thursday.

Mulugu, Warangal, Wanaparthy and Jagtial districts saw mercury levels crossing the 45-degree mark.

The heat wave conditions were particularly severe in districts like Kothagudem, Jayashankar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Warangal, with each registering temperatures above 43°C.

In the GHMC limits, the scenario was no less harsh, with most places breaching the 40°C threshold. Chandanagar recorded the highest temperature at 42.8°C.

Residents are likely to receive some much-needed respite from the heat wave conditions, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast substantial rainfall over the next few days.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squalls are expected to hit various districts from April 19 to April 22. The forecast indicates rains in isolated places of Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.