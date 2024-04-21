Rains bring mercury down many notches

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several districts experienced significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at the start of the weekend, providing relief but also disrupting services.



The IMD has predicted that such thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds will continue to occur sporadically until April 26.

This was enough for the people to head out in large numbers to enjoy the we-ekend. Gandipet, Taramati Baradri, Golkonda, Birla Mandir, Shamirpet lake, Public Garden, Tank Bund and Necklace road had huge crowds.



Children were spotted playing outside the whole day, save for when it rained. This was a change from the children being locked up inside due to the heat.

The rainfall also led to considerable waterlogging, particularly in Rajendranagar, Nagole, Uppal. Traffic snarls were a common sight as roads were inundated, making the morning commute challenging for close to an hour.

Social media platforms were flooded with visuals of waterlogged streets and disrupted traffic, particularly near the Telangana Secretariat.

The rain led to disruptions in electricity supply, particularly in the Greater Hyderabad area, including Habsiguda and Kondapur. Fallen tree branches and other debris caused some damage to power lines, but prompt action by the power staff ensured that supply was restored swiftly in the affected 22 KV feeders.

Kamareddy, Malkajgiri, and Warangal reported moderate to heavy rainfall.

At Nizamabad district, specifically around Machareddy mandal, the heavy showers resulted in extensive crop damage. Hundreds of acres of fields were submerged, and stored grain at purchasing centres was spoilt due to the lack of tarpaulin covers, leading to significant losses for farmers.

Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts witnessed similar plights, with untimely rains washing away grains laid out on roads for drying.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37º Celsius and 28º Celsius, respectively, with south-westerly surface winds at speeds of approximately 06-08 km/h.

The GHMC received 31 rain related complaints of which 22 were resolved by 11 am, and the rest were cleared by the evening, according to a statement.

Twent-eight complaints related to water logging, two to an oil spill in Dilshuknagar and Begumpet and another complaint was related to a tree being uprooted in Balkampet.

Water-logging was reported at various parts including Raj Bhavan Road, Banjara Hills, Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma.

The GHMC's EV&DM wing asked citizens to seek assistance from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) by dialling 9000113667 or GHMC helpline number 040 21111111.