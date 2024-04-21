Top
Radha Kishan Rao Visits Ailing Mother in Karimnagar During Four Hour Bail

DC Correspondent
21 April 2024 4:44 PM GMT
Former Task Force DCP P.Radha Krishna Rao. (Image/Twitter)

Karimnagar: Police brought former task force DCP Radha Kishan Rao, Accused No. 4 in the phone-tapping case, under tight security to Karimnagar to meet his mother, from the Chanchalguda jail on Sunday.

The Nampally court had earlier given Rao a four-hour bail on his request to see his ailing mother, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The court granted him bail from 11 am to 3 pm. Radha Kishan Rao met his mother and later enquired from the doctors about her health condition and the medical facilities provided to her. Later, the police officials shifted him to Chanchalguda jail.

DC Correspondent
