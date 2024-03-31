Two BRS ministers, 6 legislators involved in mass phone tapping

HYDERABAD: Police have reportedly identified two BRS ministers, three party MLAs and three MLCs as being involved in the mass-phone tapping operations. Stating this, sources said that former Special Intelligence Bureau chief T. Prabhakar Rao would return from the US by April 2, and the police would serve notice on him and record his statement.

The special Investigation team (SIT) led by west zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar, which is probing into unauthorised phone-tapping operations, has identified the politicians based on the statements of police officers, and is preparing to serve notices, sources disclosed.

Sources said senior police officers N. Bhujanga Rao and M. Thirupatanna had reportedly told the SIT that they had followed the orders of Prabhakar Rao, during the third day of their questioning.

The two officials said they along with retired DSP G. Radha Kishan Rao and suspended DSP D. Praneeth Rao, on receiving instructions from Prabhakar Rao, had set up 11 war rooms in all, apart from those in Rajanna Sircilla and Warangal districts, according to police sources.

Police have petitioned the court for Radha Kishan Rao’s custody for further investigation.

They reportedly confessed to tapping phones of jewellers, hawala operators, mafia gangs and film personalities. Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna claimed they did not get involved in the extortion but used mediators.

One team in every war room tapped phones of numbers given by top politicians; the recorded data was in the control of Praneeth Rao who used his own private mediators.

They claimed that Prabhakar Rao was aware of the happenings and assured them that they had nothing to worry about as the then BRS government itself had cleared the operations. Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna reportedly said Radha Kishan Rao transported money in police vehicles during the November 30 Assembly elections.

Sources said the Vijay Kumar-led SIT was cross-checking all the claims of the accused and the team was out on the field to collect evidence.

The sources said there would be more clarity after the police questioned Prabhakar Rao, who reportedly acted as a mediator between the political leaders and his police team.

At the Chanchalguda jail, sources said, Radha Kishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna reportedly abused Praneeth Rao for mentioning their names in the case. Sources said the suspended DSP was seen apologising to them and breaking down.

Praneeth Rao reportedly said, “Anna nanu kshaminchu. Nenu kalalo kuda ankolay government marthundi ani. Ippudu andari perulu wastai, manam tapinchukolemu. Antha aa musalalodu chesinadu (I never thought the government would change. Everyone’s names will come out. It was all done by that old man),” perhaps referring to Prabhakar Rao, sources in the prison disclosed.