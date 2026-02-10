Odisha: ICU Safety Concerns Raised After Viral Video From SCB Medical College In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar : A viral video purportedly showing an elderly woman patient falling from her bed inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Odisha’s Cuttack has triggered serious concerns over patient safety and prompted hospital authorities to order an inquiry.

The footage circulating on social media appears to show the side railing of a hospital bed collapsing, after which the patient falls to the floor while undergoing treatment. The incident has raised questions about monitoring protocols in the ICU, where attendants are not permitted to remain with patients.

Family members and onlookers have questioned how the patient was left unattended at a critical moment and why there was no immediate intervention visible in the video. According to the visuals, the woman seems to be briefly caught against the bed’s side handle before slipping to the floor.

Sources indicated that the video was suspected to have been recorded inside the first-floor ICU of the Medicine Department, though hospital officials had not confirmed the exact location at the time of reporting. The clip’s emergence has also sparked debate over how the recording was made, as attendants are reportedly barred from carrying mobile phones inside the ICU.

Some sources alleged that attendants attempting to assist patients risk having their phones confiscated, yet the circulation of the video has drawn public and official attention to the issue. Allegations have also surfaced that certain staff members routinely carry mobile phones during duty hours and use social media inside hospital premises.

A social worker present at the hospital alleged growing lapses in discipline and accountability among staff, citing earlier controversial videos from within the facility. The social worker demanded strict action to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

SCBMCH authorities confirmed that an investigation was underway. However, no official findings or details about the patient’s condition had been released till the filing of this report.



