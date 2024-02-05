Top
Home » NationIn Other News

Python causes panic among devotees at Srisailam

In Other News
DC Correspondent
5 Feb 2024 5:54 PM GMT
Python causes panic among devotees at Srisailam
x

Kurnool: At the residences of the employees of Chandeeswara Sadhan in Srisailam, a large python was spotted crossing the road late on Sunday, catching the attention of devotees.

Frightened by the presence of the python in the dark, the devotees informed the temple staff residing there for assistance. The staff instantly responded, reaching the location and alerting snake catcher Raja.

Upon arrival, the snake catcher captured the python and subsequently the reptile was safely released into the forest, bringing relief to the local people and devotees.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Srisailam temple python poisonous snakes 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X