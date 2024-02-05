Python causes panic among devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: At the residences of the employees of Chandeeswara Sadhan in Srisailam, a large python was spotted crossing the road late on Sunday, catching the attention of devotees.

Frightened by the presence of the python in the dark, the devotees informed the temple staff residing there for assistance. The staff instantly responded, reaching the location and alerting snake catcher Raja.

Upon arrival, the snake catcher captured the python and subsequently the reptile was safely released into the forest, bringing relief to the local people and devotees.











