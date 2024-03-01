Properties of 6 Kashmiri Militants Living in Pakistan Attached

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Thursday attached the immovable properties of six more separatist militants who were earlier declared as proclaimed offenders by a court.

The officials said that these properties including agricultural land are located in the Kawcherwan and Tangchatter areas of Kangan tehsil in the Ganderbal district of the Kashmir Valley. “All these persons had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to receive arms training in Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir and are at large across the de facto border currently,” an official said.

He added that since they are wanted in several cases of militancy and other offences ack home, they have been declared as proclaimed offenders and in in pursuance of an order passed by the Ganderbal’s district magistrate on Wednesday under sections 82 (proclamation of absconding person) and 83 (attachment of property of person absconding) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), their immovable properties were identified and attached on Thursday. “The naib tehsildar, Kangan, accompanied by Ganderbal police attached six immovable properties,” the official said.

Earlier in January this year, a special court designated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and based in J&K’s Doda town had while declaring 23 members of various separatist and militant organizations proclaimed offenders given them one month to appear before it in connection with cases registered against them and said that if they failed to obey the order their properties back home will be attached under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code. All of them too are reportedly operating from Pakistan or PoJK and the special court had said that they have been found involved in offences including unleashing terror on India from the Pakistani soil.

The official sources said that, so far, more than four dozen Kashmiri separatists currently living in PoJK or Pakistan have been declared as proclaimed offenders and most of them belong to J&K’s eastern Kishtwar and Doda districts. The process to identify and attach their immovable properties back home is underway, the sources said.