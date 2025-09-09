Project Valkyrie Roars into Life at Ironhill India with She for Society

Bengaluru: Ironhill India, a pioneer in the country’s craft-brew movement and known for creating immersive beer experiences, shifted gears with the launch of Project Valkyrie, a bold collaboration with all-female biker collective She for Society. The initiative blends the high-octane world of biking with the artistry of brewing to unveil a limited-edition craft beer.

Drawing inspiration from Norse mythology, Valkyrie symbolizes warrior women who chose the brave and led them to victory. That spirit of autonomy, resilience, and camaraderie resonates strongly with She for Society, a group of riders who champion social causes. Together, the collaboration marks a cultural statement as much as a brewing innovation.

The launch began with 35 riders carving a 2 km circuit before roaring into Ironhill Bengaluru, engines revving and attention firmly commanded. Once inside, they were welcomed with a guided tour of the brewhouse across fermenters, mash tuns, and copper kettles before joining the brewmaster for a rare hands-on “grain-to-glass” session. The riders brewed alongside the Ironhill team, literally shaping the first notes of Valkyrie Brew.

“At Ironhill, we’ve always believed beer is more than a drink…it’s an experience,” said Teja Chekuri, Managing Partner of Ironhill India. “Project Valkyrie is about rewriting the script. This isn’t just a beer launch; it’s a story of collaboration and courage. Brewed by women, for everyone, Valkyrie is a testament to innovation and inclusivity in the brewing Industry. The strength and individuality of these riders remind us to keep pushing boundaries, both in craft and culture.”

“Every ride we take has a purpose beyond the road,” Harshini Devatha, founder & lead rider of She for Society, also added. “With Project Valkyrie, we’re not only celebrating the freedom of riding and the craft of brewing but also driving awareness for our mission, which focuses on raising funds to support education in rural communities. Partnering with Ironhill allows us to amplify that cause while showing that women riders are a force of resilience, courage, and change.”

The day closed with a specially curated lunch where every dish was paired with Ironhill’s signature ales, underscoring the brand’s philosophy of engineering flavor journeys, not just serving pints.

The final “untap” of Valkyrie Brew, with Ironhill brewers and biker champions, is slated for later this month, promising to cement the beer’s place as a crafted legend in Ironhill’s portfolio.