2 New Chicks Hatched At Project Great Indian Bustard In Rajasthan





New Delhi : Project Great Indian Bustard (GIB) has entered the fourth year of its captive breeding programme with the hatching of two new chicks at the Conservation Breeding Centre in Rajasthan this week, taking the tally of birds in captivity to 70, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. The minister said one of the two chicks hatched through natural mating and the other through artificial insemination.

"Project Great Indian Bustard entered into the fourth year of its captive breeding with two new chicks hatched at the Conservation Breeding Centre of Rajasthan this week, one from natural mating and the other from artificial insemination, taking the tally of birds in captivity to 70," Yadav said in a post on X.

"In an important milestone for the species' conservation efforts, some of this year's captive-bred chicks will be soft released in the wild, marking a new challenging beginning for the project," he added.