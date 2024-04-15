Progress Reports for Students in Government Schools on April 23

Vijayawada: Progress reports will be distributed to students on April 23, the last day before schools close for the year.

Principal Secretary to school education said on Monday that starting this year, students will no longer need to return their textbooks to the schools. Instead, they will retain them for reference purposes.

Building on the success of last year's parent-teacher meeting held on the final day of the academic year, similar arrangements are expected this year.

He explained that, as in previous years, parents will receive their child's annual exam progress report and have the opportunity to discuss their child's progress with teachers during the meeting.

Principals and teachers are tasked with ensuring 100 per cent parent attendance at these meetings. Class teachers are responsible for reminding parents about the upcoming meeting on April 23, he said.

He said that principals are encouraged to promote reading among students by recommending science and social science books from the past two academic years, both during the school year and summer vacation.

Prakash emphasized the benefits of revisiting previously studied subjects, noting that it solidifies understanding and improves English comprehension through bilingual reading. He highlighted that all related e-books will be available on the cse.ap.gov.in website.

He asked DEOs to ensure that schools do not collect old textbooks under the guise of setting up libraries.