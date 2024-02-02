Pro-Balakrishna Officials Blame ACB for HMDA Operator’s Heart Attack

Following the death of a Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) computer operator, Shekar, on Thursday morning, officials who are close to former HMDA director S. Balakrishna are trying to project the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bad light.

Shekar, who was described as a workaholic, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

While those in favour of Balakrishna repeatedly said that Shekar had received a call from ACB officials on January 31 and was also questioned by them earlier, some others said that Shekar was suffering from pain in his left arm.

“Shekar was with HMDA for 15 years and was close to Balakrishna. All files related to Shankarpally were processed by him. But he cannot be accused of corruption,” said an HMDA official.

He further said that officials close to Balakrishna are blaming the ACB for his death, which was quite unfortunate.