Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a delightful musical encounter on Tuesday as he met with German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. The talented singer captivated the Prime Minister with her soulful renditions, including the spiritual classic 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song, as captured in a viral video where PM Modi could be seen thoroughly enjoying her music.





VIDEO | PM Modi met German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu earlier today. She recited 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of the PM.



Spittmann, who has mastered music in several Indian languages, found her mention in the… pic.twitter.com/hjRmJyvoks — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024

Cassandra Mae Spittmann, hailing from Germany, has garnered significant attention in India due to her remarkable talent and affinity for Indian music. Last year, her renditions of Tamil songs and devotional Indian tracks gained widespread popularity, earning her recognition even in PM Modi's radio program, 'Mann ki Baat.'

Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese and Bengali.







