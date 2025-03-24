President Droupadi Murmu visits Lord Jagannath’s ‘birthplace’ at Odisha’s Kantilo

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited Kantilo in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, the revered birthplace of Lord Jagannath, and offered prayers at the historic Lord Nilamadhab Temple.

According to ancient scriptures, Lord Jagannath was first worshipped as Nilamadhab at Kantilo before being enshrined in Puri, where He is venerated alongside His siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, in the famed Srimandir.

Addressing the foundation day ceremony of the Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj at Kaliapalli, President Murmu emphasised the deep cultural significance of Kantilo.

“This is the first shrine where Lord Jagannath was worshipped as Nilamadhab. The Sabar tribal king Biswabasu was the deity’s earliest devotee, and his daughter, Lalita, was also a great worshipper. She later married Bidyapati, the Brahmin messenger sent by King Indradyumna to locate Nilamadhab. This historical account underscores the rich multicultural heritage of our land,” the President said.

During her address, the President highlighted various initiatives undertaken by both the central and Odisha governments for the welfare of tribal communities, including the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Accompanying President Murmu to the Nilamadhab shrine were Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Chief Minister Majhi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to enhancing the Nilamadhab shrine, ensuring better facilities for devotees visiting this sacred site.

“Our government is dedicated to tribal welfare and has launched several initiatives for our tribal brothers and sisters. We urge everyone to support these programs for their successful implementation. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Yojana,’ numerous welfare projects have been introduced to bridge gaps in health, education, livelihood, and infrastructure among tribal communities. This initiative has already covered 7,667 villages across 27 districts of Odisha,” the Chief Minister stated.

The President’s visit marked a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to promote the cultural and historical legacy of Lord Jagannath and the Sabar tribal community’s contributions to Odisha’s rich heritage.