Poll Cash Seizures in AP Cross Rs 100 Cr, CEO Inspects Check Posts

TIRUPATI: After the election code of conduct came into force in Andhra Pradesh since March 16, cash, liquor and other items worth over Rs 100 crore have been seized across the state so far, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena stated here on Thursday.

Meena visited Prakasam district and inspected the check posts set up at the borders to monitor vehicles entering the district.

At Gundlapalli in Maddipadu mandal, he observed the checking process for vehicles coming from Guntur via NH-16. He also inspected the Pata Singarayakonda check post that monitors vehicles from Nellore.

The CEO oversaw the vehicle checking, video recording and cash seizure records and stressed on thorough scrutiny of all suspected vehicles linked to elections. Female travellers' bags should be checked by woman staff. Any undocumented cash over Rs 50,000 must be seized and deposited in the treasury.

Expressing satisfaction with the check post functioning in Prakasam district, Meena said he will tour Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati over the next two days to review the poll preparedness.

The CEO was accompanied by Prakasam collector and district election officer AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Sunil and other officials.

Later in the day, the CEO held a review meeting in Nellore district, at the command control centre set up in the municipal corporation premises.

Meena, while addressing district collector Harinarayanan, DSP Areef Hafeez, returning officers of Nellore, Kovuru and Nellore rural assembly segments as also flying squads and static surveillance teams, advised them to have special focus on violations of the model code and effecting cash seizures.

He advised the officials to keep a strict watch on liquor sales and go-down stocks of liquor in the district.

Collector Harinarayanan told the CEO that all arrangements like EVMs, polling staff training, voter facilitation centres, are in place for the smooth conduct of polls at 2,460 stations on the counting day.

The district has set up an MCMC panel to grant nods for political campaigning. It issued 137 approvals so far.