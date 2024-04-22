Police to Take Legal Opinion on FIR against Madhavi Latha

Police are seeking legal opinion in the case filed against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha for “alleged deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage religious feelings.”

“Based on a complaint lodged by one Mohammed Shaik Imran (38), we have registered a case against Latha in a first information report (FIR) under section 295/A of IPC,” said Begum Bazaar inspector G. Vijay Kumar said.

It appears in the video, on which the complaint was lodged, that Latha was pointing and releasing an imaginary arrow toward a mosque in Siddiamber Bazaar.

There is no audio recording that can be taken as evidence, the police said. The police said there is also an Ammavari temple in the same direction and the video could be directed towards it.

Police have collected the video, which will be sent for a legal opinion, police sources said.