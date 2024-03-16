Top
Police raid BRS leader Vinod Kumar's premises in Karimnagar

DC Online team
16 March 2024 5:06 AM GMT
Telangana Police raided a multiplex related to BRS leader and Karimnagar Loksabha candidate B. Vinod Kumar (X.com)
Telangana Police on Saturday raided a multiplex related to BRS leader and Karimnagar Loksabha candidate B. Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar. Vinod Kumar, a former MP is a close aide of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

According to reports, police officials have recovered huge piles of cash and further legal process is on.


