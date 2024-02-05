Police Intervene in Moral Policing Incident at Mangaluru Beach, Four Booked

MANGALURU: Four individuals have been booked in connection with a moral policing incident in Mangaluru. A woman, who came from Bengaluru to compliment a friend on winning a literature award, allegedly faced unwarranted interference by a group at Panambur beach around 4:50 pm on Sunday. While the two were conversing, a group of youths intervened, citing different communities as a reason.

The group also scolded and recorded the encounter. Swift police intervention resulted in diffusing the situation. The woman, who filed a complaint, has urged the police to take necessary action against the involved youths. Acting on her complaint, the police have registered a case under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), along with 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of a common object) against Prashanth of Bantwal, Umesh, Sudhir, and Kirthan Poojary (all from Belthangady Taluk).

The accused were booked and issued notices under section 41(A), mandating their presence at the police station for further inquiries. In a proactive step to prevent such incidents from recurring, the police department has heightened security measures.

Additional personnel have been deployed at Panambur beach, Tannirbhavi beach, and Tree Park within the Panambur police station limits on a daily basis, aiming to ensure the safety of individuals and deter any potential instances of moral policing.



