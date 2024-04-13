Vijayawada: Following the assault on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy which caused a minor injury above his left eyebrow while on his bus yatra as part of Memantha Siddham programme, several leaders condemned it and wished for his speedy recovery from several parts in the country.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on ‘X’, “I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

AP Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy condemned the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy and wrote on X, “It is unfortunate that the CM was attacked and injured while on his poll campaign. We think it was an accident and if someone did it intentionally, everybody should condemn it. Democracy has no place for such incidents and I am praying to God for his quick recovery.

Minister for information and public relations Ch. Venugopala Krishna said, “Given the huge success for the Memantha Siddham programme, Opposition parties were getting worried and are resorting to such an attack.”

YSRC MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, who also sustained injury in the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, said, “Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is to be blamed for it and as he was habituated for backstabbing, he was resorting to such acts. Naidu was also involved in the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Rao earlier. Naidu is adopting murderous politics.”

YSRC leader Kesineni alleged a conspiracy by the TD and felt the need for a thorough probe into the attack.

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath opined that if Naidu was of the opinion that such acts of violence could deter the Jagan Mohan Reddy it could be his foolishness.

Meanwhile, several YSRC leaders and supporters staged a stir condemning the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy at several places in the state on Saturday night.

In Guntur, YSRC supporters raised slogans denouncing Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TD national general secretary Lokesh for conspiring to attack Jagan Mohan Reddy and they hit a banner with photos of the three leaders with chappals and set it on fire.

In Visakhapatnam, several YSRC supporters led by party MLA nominee from Visakhapatnam north constituency K.K. held protests condemning the attack on the CM.