PM Modi’s principal secy PK Mishra conferred honorary doctorate by Prez Murmu

Pramod Kumar Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is famously known as PK Mishra, was among three eminent persons who were on Thursday conferred with honorary doctorate by President Droupadi Murmu at the 53rd convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.The President, who graced convocation of the university as the chief guest, presented the three with honorady DLit degree. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who is also the Chancellor of Utkal University, and state higher education minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak were also present at the ceremony.Apart from Mishra, Director General (DG) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and Managing Director (MD) of Hindalco Satish Pai were conferred with the honorary doctorate at the ceremony.Apart from them, a total of 166 scholars were awarded PhD degrees and 95 meritorious students with gold medals at the convocation ceremony.Mishra, a 1972-batch retired IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, had taken charge as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019.Mishra was till then serving as the additional principal secretary in the PMO. On June 12, 2019, he was elevated to cabinet rank in the Modi 2.0 government.Mishra took charge as the principal secretary after Nripendra Misra announced his decision to step down.Born at Patnaikpada in Sambalpur town, Mishra did his schooling from Sambalpur District School and graduated from GM College.Pai was conferred the honorary doctorate for his outstanding contribution in the growth of the metal industry and for the sustainability and transformation of the industry. Satish Pai is the MD of Aditya Birla Group’s flagship metal company Hindalco, since 2016, and he has been instrumental in bringing a lot of innovations and growth in the metal industry. In Odisha, Hindalco has a strong presence with many operational industries and investments of over Rs 25,000 crore during the last 15 years.Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.