PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 68,000 Crores in Odisha and Rs 11,000 Crores in Assam

NEW DELHI: On a two-state tour over this weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 68,000 crores in Odisha on February 3 and projects worth Rs 11,000 crores in Assam on February 4.

In Sambalpur, Odisha, the Prime Minister on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for several projects aimed at boosting the country's energy security. Among the projects to be inaugurated are the 412 km Dhamra-Angul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra project built at a cost of over Rs 2,450 crores under the "Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga". The project will connect Odisha with the national gas grid.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 692 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda natural gas pipeline section of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,660 crores, will improve the natural gas availability in states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Neyveli Lignite Corporation's (NLC) Talabira thermal power project worth more than Rs 27,000 crores.

“This state-of-the-art project will provide reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power, contributing significantly to the nation's energy security and playing a vital role in the country's economic growth and prosperity,” the PMO said, adding that several road and rail sector projects will also be launched.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur. He will lay the foundation stone for railway projects worth about `2,146 crores.

In Assam, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Maa Kamakhya access corridor, which has been sanctioned under his development initiative for the north-eastern region (PM-DevINE).

The PMO statement said the project, once completed, will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the famous Kamakhya temple.

In Guwahati, Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road projects worth over `3,400 crores, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) corridor connectivity.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity with Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region, the PMO statement said.

Mr Modi will also inaugurate several initiatives to boost sports infrastructure in the state, including an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrade of the Nehru stadium as a FIFA-standard football stadium.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the infrastructure at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. And also lay the foundation stone for the development of a medical college at Karimganj.