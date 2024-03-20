PM Modi Honours 12-Year-Old Hyderabad Girl for Promoting Literacy

HYDERABAD: In a heartwarming display of recognition for her remarkable efforts, 12-year-old Akarshana Sathish from Hyderabad, a seventh-grader with a passion for literature, received a special gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the city. Akarshana, who has established free libraries across Telangana and Tamil Nadu, caught the attention of the Prime Minister with her dedication to promoting literacy and community engagement.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi presented Akarshana with two signed copies of the book titled 'Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat,' as a testament to her commitment to "fostering unity and citizen participation through her libraries," her father Satish Kumar J. told Deccan Chronicle. The book highlights the collective efforts of many people in strengthening the foundations of India. The book fatures Akarshana.

"Prime Minister Modi personally signed two pages of the copies that mention Akarshana's efforts and his appreciation for the same, as mentioned by himself in his Mann Ki Baat episode 105," the father added.

In addition to the gift, Modi also assured that he would be present at the launch of Akarshana's 25th library, the father said.

To date, Akarshana has collected 6,498 old books from neighbours, classmates and members of her family with which she established the libraries.