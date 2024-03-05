PM ignored BJP’s promises to Adilabad region: Civil groups

ADILABAD: Opposition parties and civil society groups expressed their displeasure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on many promises made by Adilabad BJP MP and party’s senior leaders.

BRS leaders pointed that out of the total ₹6,667 crore development works inaugurated by the PM, not even 10 per cent of them works were meant for Adilabad district.



On the Adilabad-Armoor railway line, sadhana committee leaders Chirra Devender and Narender said, the Prime Minister did not even talk about this long-pending promise.

Speaking to the media, former minister Jogu Ramanna said they expected at least a few benefits from Modi.

Ramanna underlined that the PM has not said anything about the revival of the CCI unit in Adilabad, sanctioning of airport for Adilabad or Adilabad to Armoor railway lane despite the area MP Soyam Bapu Rao and local MLA Payal Shankar speaking about these pending promises in their brief speeches ahead of the Prime Minister’s speech from the same dais.