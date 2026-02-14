Petfolk Celebrates PAW-LENTINE DAY with Love, Care & Happy Tails

Hyderabad: Petfolk hosted a delightful PAW-LENTINE DAY celebration on 14th February at Petfolk Kompally, bringing together pet parents and their furry companions for a heart warming Valentine’s Day Experience.

The pet pampering event witnessed an overwhelming response, with enthusiastic participation in fun-filled activities, interactive games, and special grooming sessions. A major highlight of the celebration was the Free Pet Health Check-Up, where expert guidance was offered to ensure the well-being of beloved pets.

The Valentine-themed photo booth added charm to the occasion, giving pet parents an opportunity to capture adorable memories with their furry Valentines.

The venue was filled with wagging tails, playful moments, and joyful smiles, truly reflecting the spirit of PAW-LENTINE DAY — celebrating unconditional love between pets and their humans.

The event concluded on a memorable note, strengthening the bond within the pet-loving community and reinforcing Petfolk’s commitment to pet wellness and joyful experiences.