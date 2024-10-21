Pawan Kalyan Expresses Condolences After Ganderbal Attack

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan condemned the recent terror attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed innocent lives, including those of dedicated workers and a doctor. In a poignant tweet, Kalyan described the incident as “heartbreaking” and criticized the “cowardly acts” that obstruct progress and peace in the region.

“My thoughts are with their families,” he stated, urging authorities to swiftly ensure justice and protect the path to development for Jammu and Kashmir.

Kalyan's remarks resonate with growing calls for stronger security measures in the area, as the community unites against violence and advocates for stability and growth.



