Parnasala Youth Excellence (PYE) Awards 2025 Recognize Emerging Talent Across India

Hyderabad: Parnasala, under the leadership of its Founder Dr. Dheeraj Achutuni, successfully hosted the Parnasala Youth Excellence (PYE) Awards 2025, an inspiring celebration to acknowledge and honour young achievers across diverse fields in the country.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Dr. Gurava Reddy, Mr. Kalaga Krishna Mohan, Mr. Viveck Verma, and Mr. Kala Krishna, who collectively applauded the mission of Parnasala in encouraging youth-led excellence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Dheeraj Achutuni, Founder of Parnasala, said,

"Our youth are the driving force behind the future of our culture, innovation, and leadership. The PYE Awards are a humble attempt to recognize their passion, talent, and contribution, encouraging them to dream bigger and aim higher."

Appreciating the initiative, Dr. Gurava Reddy remarked,

"It is commendable to see young leaders like Dr. Dheeraj Achutuni taking steps to highlight and support young talent. Recognitions like the PYE Awards not only reward achievement but also build hope and direction for the next generation."

During the event, Parnasala also launched its new e-commerce website, a brand initiative aimed at delivering traditional, natural, and high-quality spices to households through online channels. This launch reflects Parnasala’s commitment to promoting health, heritage, and self-sustained communities.

The evening was further elevated by a captivating traditional performance from Priyanka Bharde and her dance troupe. followed by inspiring performance by Youngsters from Balanandam under the guidance of Sri Kalaga Krishna Mohan performances left the audience enthralled and deeply connected to cultural roots.

The PYE Awards 2025 honoured the following individuals for their outstanding excellence:

Kadali Sathyanarayana – Excellence in Literature

Priyanka Bharde – Excellence in Dance

Vivek Sagar – Excellence in Music

Homesh Chadalavada – Excellence in Business and Innovation

The ceremony concluded with an inspiring note, celebrating the fusion of culture, creativity, and commitment among the youth.