Palm Sunday Heralds Holy Week in Churches

Hyderabad: Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of the Holy Week of the Lenten season for Christians, was celebrated with fervour in churches across the twin cities. Christians marked the occasion by carrying palm leaves and entered the church with chants of ‘Hosanna, hosanna to Christ Jesus.’

The congregations participated in processions accompanied by hymns. Churches were adorned with palm leaves, symbolising the day Jesus Christ was hailed as the king of Jews when he entered Jerusalem.

Rev. C.G. Dayanand, executive secretary of the Hyderabad Regional Conference, explained the significance of Palm Sunday, stating, “This is the day when Jesus Christ was acclaimed as the king of Jews by the people. As he entered the city of Jerusalem, people laid palms and spread clothes on the streets, fulfilling the prophecy.”

Palm leaves were distributed in Catholic churches as devotees attended Holy Mass and participated in special liturgical services featuring lengthy Gospel readings focused on the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Kalva Prem Kumar, stewardship chairman for the Telugu-speaking congregation at Centenary Methodist Church, distributed palm leaves to the congregation, while the bishop addressed the gathering. At The Lord's Church in Bowenpally, Pastor Dr Raj Prakash Paul delivered a message on the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, inspiring praise and worship among the participants, particularly the children who joyfully waved palm leaves and chanted ‘Hosanna.’

St Thomas (SPG) Church, established in 1852, witnessed a special service led by Rt. Rev. Moses Aseervatham, with a highlight being the church choir's performance under the direction of Henry Jaganathan. Sugandha Sawlakar noted, “Churches across the city celebrated this day with enthusiasm, with short processions carrying palm leaves and entering the church, filling the congregation with excitement.”