Over One-Third of Indian Cattle Rearers Do Not Sell Milk: CEEW Study

New Delhi: More than one-third of India’s cattle rearers prioritise non-market-oriented uses of bovines and do not sell milk, according to a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study is based on a first-of-its-kind survey of over 7,300 cattle-rearing households across 15 states, representing 91 per cent of India’s bovine population (including cows, buffaloes, bulls, and bullocks). Milk supports over 80 million livelihoods and contributes 5 per cent to India’s GDP. The study examines how cattle rearing functions as a livelihood system alongside this amid a changing climate.

The CEEW study, Cattle and Community in a Changing Climate, shows that seven per cent of rearers keep cattle exclusively for non-milk purposes such as dung, draught power, or income from selling animals. The share rises to around 15 per cent in states such as West Bengal and Maharashtra. About 74 per cent rearers value dung for manure, fuel, or sale, and many depend on cattle for draught power and broader farm support. Indigenous cattle play a critical role in these non-market uses, particularly within integrated farming systems. In several states—including Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh—more than half of rearers prioritise household milk consumption and use of dung over milk sales, while even in relatively formalised dairy states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, over 30 per cent prioritise non-milk benefits. Abhishek Jain, Fellow and Director – Green Economy and Impact Innovations, CEEW, said, “India’s dairy sector policies are primarily focused on milk output, while cattle rearing on the ground functions as a much broader livelihood system. Moreover, as the CEEW study shows, the realities, contexts, challenges and motivations of rearers vary significantly across states and farmer typologies. Aligning public investment with this diverse reality requires moving from uniform dairy strategies to differentiated, responsive policies that reflect how households actually value cattle, the constraints they face, and how climate risks for the sector are evolving. This will not only ensure acceptance of public interventions, thereby improving the effectiveness of budget allocations, but also preserve the rich diversity of rearing systems across the country.”





Cattle rearers also highlighted a range of challenges that they face. Three out of four rearers reported facing feed and fodder shortages, making it the most widespread constraint nationally. While fodder surpluses exist in some regions, affordability concerns persist in most states, and shrinking grazing lands and limited land for fodder cultivation compound the problem. Awareness of key government feeding interventions remains strikingly low: around 80 per cent of rearers are unaware of measures such as silage-making and ration-balancing programmes, and adoption stands at just five per cent. In contrast, less than a quarter of rearers report animal health and breeding challenges, showcasing the success of continued policy focus on improving coverage of artificial insemination, vaccination, and animal deworming.