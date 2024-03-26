Top
OU's ECE Department Transforms Garden with MosChip Funding

26 March 2024 5:29 PM GMT
Osmania University's Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. (Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Osmania University's Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) is set to transform its open space garden into a learning space with corporate social responsibility funding from MosChip Technologies Ltd, the university announced on Tuesday. The garden within the ECE department premises is slated to undergo renovation to offer students a dynamic environment for holistic learning. Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, CEO & CMD of MosChip Technologies Ltd, is an alumni of the university, having completed his BE (ECE). OU thanked the Osmania Foundation & Alumni Association and the department head Prof. D. Ramakrishna.

