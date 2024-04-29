OU Hostellers Protest over Erratic Water Supply

Hyderabad: Hostellers from Osmania University started a protest from the early hours of Sunday against the poor supply of water in hostels for over a fortnight now.

Holding placards, students sat on the university roads in the wee hours.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Pavani, a hosteller, said “We complained to the management several times, but there never has been an adequate response or assurance from them. They keep saying that the groundwater has run dry. However, they are not taking any measures for an alternative solution.”

She said “It is sad that it is in the peak of summer that the management has decided to play games with our lives. We are getting one hour of water, for the entire hostel. They’re asking us to use less water, but how can we use less water when we don’t have any?”

Students said that they would continue protesting until their grievances were solved.