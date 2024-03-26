Top
Osmania University Hosts National Short Film Festival with Deva Katta

DC Correspondent
26 March 2024
Osmania University Hosts National Short Film Festival with Deva Katta
Osmania University. (Image: Osmania.ac.in)

Hyderabad: Osmania University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism and the state’s Department of Language and Culture will host the National Short Film Festival on March 27 and 28 at the Tagore Auditorium.

Led by Dr T. Satish Kumar, head of the journalism department, the guest list features filmmaker Deva Katta from the Telugu film industry. Through engaging panel discussions, workshops, theatre plays, cultural performances, and short film screenings, the festival aims to inspire budding filmmakers and ignite meaningful conversations about the future of cinema, the university said in a press release.

