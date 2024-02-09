Orphanage students set out for skating world record

Anantapur: A group of students from Bhagavan Ramana Maharshi Orphanage School in Tadipatri of Anantapur district have set out on a 750-km-long skating expedition to attract funds for the school and set a world record as well.

Before setting out on their mission, the students of the orphanage met Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan on Friday. They briefed the top police official about their programme to be launched from Tadipatri on Monday, February 12.

The students will be on the three-day-long, 750-km nonstop relay marathon from Tadipatri. Their coach Madhu said the students are targeting a world record with their attempt.