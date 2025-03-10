Odisha's scenic Koraput welcomes SS Rajamouli’s team to shoot for SSMB 29

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s picturesque Koraput district is set to become the latest hotspot for Indian cinema as legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli gears up for the shoot of his much-anticipated film, SSMB 29. Starring South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, this upcoming cinematic spectacle has already generated massive buzz, not just for its star-studded cast but also for its choice of location.

Rajamouli’s team has been meticulously scouting for breathtaking locations for the action-packed adventure film, and Koraput’s mesmerising landscapes, with its towering hills and lush greenery, have captivated their imagination. Impressed by the region’s raw and untamed beauty, Rajamouli personally visited Koraput and finalized it as one of the primary shooting locations. Reports suggest that shooting will commence on March 28.

According to sources, a 500-member crew has already arrived in Koraput to begin the groundwork for the film. The first phase of shooting will take place in the Talamali area, where preparations are in full swing. The scale of the production is evident from the fact that all hotels in nearby Semiliguda have been fully booked for the film’s crew and staff.

With a reported estimated budget of Rs 1000 crore, SSMB 29 is poised to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. In addition to Mahesh Babu, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is also rumored to join the cast, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Koraput has previously served as a backdrop for several South Indian films, including ‘Ghaati,’ which featured ‘Baahubali’ fame Anushka Shetty, and ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam,’ starring superstar Venkatesh. The district’s unique landscapes have consistently provided a stunning setting for visually spectacular films, and SSMB 29 is expected to further showcase Odisha’s cinematic potential on a global scale.

With Rajamouli’s track record of delivering epic blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR,’ expectations for SSMB 29 are sky-high. As Koraput prepares to host one of the biggest productions in Indian cinema, the film is likely to put the region firmly on the international filmmaking map.

Notably, SSMB29 is touted as a high-stakes global jungle action-adventure film. Speculation suggests that Mahesh Babu's character draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman in Hindu mythology. This project marks the first collaboration between director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, along with Priyanka Chopra.