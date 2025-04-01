Odisha to roll out Ayushman Bharat within two weeks: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that the state will implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme within the next two weeks, a move expected to significantly enhance healthcare access for millions of residents.

Speaking at a special programme in Satyabhamapur, CM Majhi underscored the scheme’s potential to revolutionise the state’s healthcare infrastructure. He emphasised that the initiative would provide crucial medical support to economically vulnerable sections and ensure quality healthcare services for all eligible beneficiaries.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha is set to cover approximately 3.52 crore people, offering cashless treatment across a vast network of hospitals. Beneficiaries will be able to access medical care not only within the state but also in reputed healthcare institutions across the country, ensuring specialised treatment options beyond state borders.

“The scheme will be applicable in over 29,000 hospitals nationwide, enabling beneficiaries to receive quality treatment without financial constraints. This initiative will particularly benefit economically weaker sections, rural communities, and those struggling with the high costs of medical care,” the Chief Minister stated.

The announcement has been met with widespread approval from healthcare experts and citizens alike, as it is poised to bridge critical gaps in Odisha’s healthcare system. The state government is expected to work closely with hospitals and healthcare providers to facilitate a seamless rollout.

With the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Odisha aims to provide financial relief to families, improve medical accessibility, and bolster healthcare security for millions. The initiative is expected to be a transformative step toward achieving universal health coverage in the state.