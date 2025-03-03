Odisha: One-year-old boy saves lives of three through organ donation

Bhubaneswar: A family from Odisha’s Rourkela has touched hearts with their remarkable act of generosity, choosing to donate their one-year-old son’s organs after his untimely demise. Ashok Lenka and Pratibha Nayak made the noble decision following the tragic loss of their son, Janmesh Lenka, who was being treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for severe health complications.

When doctors declared Janmesh brain-dead, his grieving parents made the courageous choice to donate his organs, giving others a chance at life. His kidneys were successfully matched with patients at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, while his liver was transported to AIIMS Delhi, saving three lives in the process. Their selfless decision underscores the profound impact of organ donation, even in the face of personal sorrow.

Recognising this extraordinary act of kindness, the Odisha government honoured Janmesh with a guard of honor, paying tribute to his contribution. The family’s act serves as an inspiring reminder of the life-saving potential of organ donation, deeply rooted in India's values of compassion and giving.

“Doctors did everything they could, but we couldn't save our son. Though he is gone, he lives on through the lives he has saved. We made this decision in the hope that his organs would give others a new lease on life,” said his father, Ashok Lenka.

His mother, Pratibha Nayak, echoed similar sentiments. “It was a heart-wrenching decision, but we knew we couldn't bring him back. At least, through this, someone else could be saved.”

“The Lenka family’s bravery in the face of unimaginable loss highlights the importance of organ donation. Their story not only spreads awareness but also encourages others to consider the life-changing impact of such a generous act. Even in their grief, they chose to offer hope—an act of immeasurable kindness that will continue to inspire many,” said Dr Ashok Mohapatra of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar.