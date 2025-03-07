Odisha: Kalahandi tribals urge CM Mohan Majhi to convene Gram Sabha for Lanjigarh bauxite mine

Bhubaneswar: Tribal groups and residents of Kalahandi district on Friday urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to immediately convene a Gram Sabha for the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine, stressing its importance for the region’s socio-economic development.

A delegation from the Lanjigarh Anchalika Vikas Parishad submitted a memorandum to the CM, highlighting how Kalahandi, despite possessing some of the world’s richest bauxite reserves, remains underdeveloped. The lack of industries, particularly in the Trilochanpur region, has hindered infrastructure growth and economic progress.

In contrast, industrialised areas in Rayagada and Kalahandi have witnessed improvements in living standards, infrastructure, and employment. However, the non-operationalisation of the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine has left the region lagging behind.

For 21 years, the pending Gram Sabha has stalled development, denying the 5 per cent development fund that could enhance infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the region. Thousands of indigenous people, including the Dongria and Kutia Kondh communities, continue to face poverty due to a lack of employment opportunities.

Despite its rich resources, Kalahandi remains one of Odisha’s most underdeveloped districts. While neighboring Rayagada and Koraput have seen industrial growth and job creation through active mining, Kalahandi has missed out on these benefits.

With the government’s ‘Viksit Odisha’ vision, tribal groups trust the new leadership’s commitment to inclusive development. They urge the CM to expedite the Gram Sabha, enabling mining operations that would bring employment, infrastructure, and economic growth to the long-neglected region.

The current Mohan Charan Majhi government is prioritising the expansion of industrial activities, particularly bauxite refineries in southwestern Odisha, which includes the districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Koraput. The region is home to major refineries operated by India’s public sector entity, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), as well as private players like Aditya Birla’s Utkal Alumina and Vedanta Group. These refineries process bauxite—the primary raw material—into alumina, which, after further value addition, is transformed into high-value aluminum.