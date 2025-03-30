Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches Antyodaya Housing Scheme to uplift the underprivileged

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark initiative aimed at providing permanent housing to the economically weaker sections, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi formally on Sunday launched the Antyodaya Housing Scheme at a special function at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Sunday. This ambitious scheme, titled ‘Antyodaya Gruha Yojana,’ seeks to fulfill the long-cherished dream of countless underprivileged families by offering them a secure and stable home.

Speaking at the event, CM Majhi emphasized the persistent issue of housing insecurity among the poor. "Since the 1970s, owning a house has remained an unattainable dream for many low-income families. Even today, countless individuals live without a proper roof over their heads. Through the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, we are committed to eradicating this problem by ensuring that the most vulnerable sections of our society receive permanent homes," he stated.

On the first day of the scheme’s rollout, work orders for 60,000 houses were issued, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for low-income families. The government has set an ambitious target of constructing over 5 lakh houses within the next three years. To facilitate this, a budget of Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated for the current financial year, with an overall investment of Rs 7,550 crore planned for the entire duration of the scheme.

Under this initiative, each beneficiary will receive Rs 1.2 lakh for house construction. Additionally, the scheme ensures access to essential services through coordinated efforts with other flagship programmes.

The Antyodaya Gruha Yojana house will have a toilet provided under the Swachh Bharat Mission, cooking gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana, clean drinking water facility under Jal Jeevan Mission and electricity connection under Saubhagya Yojana.

By integrating these critical amenities, the government aims to create a holistic living environment for beneficiaries, enabling them to lead dignified lives with improved health and quality of life.

A key feature of the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana is its focus on social inclusivity Priority will be given to differently-abled individuals, critically ill patients, widows and single mothers, families affected by house fires, elephant attacks, and natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

The selection process will be based on strict eligibility criteria, ensuring that assistance reaches only the most deserving households.

As part of the launch, Kalahandi district alone will receive over Rs 600 crore under the scheme, reinforcing the government's commitment to uplifting one of Odisha's most historically disadvantaged regions. The event also witnessed the foundation laying and inauguration of several developmental projects, further strengthening the region’s infrastructure and socio-economic landscape.