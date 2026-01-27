Odisha MLA Steps In To Restore Oxygen Supply At Gajapati District Hospital

Bhubaneswar : In a rare display of personal intervention and public responsibility, Biju Janata Dal MLA Rupesh Panigrahi has stepped in to restore a defunct oxygen plant at the Gajapati District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Paralakhemundi, easing the suffering of critically ill patients and potentially saving several lives.

Deeply concerned over reports of patients being denied oxygen due to the non-functioning facility, the local legislator chose to act swiftly, bearing the cost of repairs from his own pocket. The gesture has drawn widespread appreciation from residents across the district.

The Gajapati DHH serves as a crucial healthcare lifeline not only for Gajapati district but also for neighbouring Ganjam and Rayagada districts, besides catering to patients from adjoining villages of Andhra Pradesh. Any disruption in essential medical infrastructure at the hospital has far-reaching consequences.

According to sources, Panigrahi was alerted to the crisis by distressed relatives of patients, who recounted harrowing experiences of inadequate oxygen supply. On enquiring with hospital authorities, the MLA learnt that the oxygen plant had remained defunct due to prolonged neglect and lack of timely maintenance. The situation was compounded by the hospital’s inability to undertake repairs owing to the non-availability of funds.

Without delay, and after consultations with the concerned authorities, Panigrahi arranged for a specialised technical team from Bhubaneswar to repair and restore the oxygen generation system. The prompt intervention brought immediate relief to patients and hospital staff alike.

Speaking on the matter, the MLA said, “There is no greater satisfaction than knowing that a timely intervention has eased the suffering of people in distress. It was my responsibility to ensure that patients are not deprived of oxygen, which is among the most basic and critical requirements in the treatment of seriously ill patients.”



