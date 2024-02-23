Odisha: 17-yr-old boy ends life hours after being caught for malpractice in exam

Bhubaneswar: A pall of gloom descended on Suryanagar village in Odisha’s Ganjam district after a Plus 2 second year science student was found hanging at his home at Suryanagar on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Debasis Sethi.

Hours before his death, the 17-year-old boy was reportedly booked for resorting to malpractice during his board examinations.

Debasis was a student of a private science college in Berhampur. While writing the physics paper, the internal team reportedly caught him resorting to malpractice and booked him.

Following the incident, Debasis was found hanging in his room the same evening. His family members brought him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

While the action for malpractice is suspected to be the cause behind his death, the local Baidyanath police said it was investigating the case to ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the deceased.

In another incident, a Class 10 student’s body was found hanging at his maternal aunt’s home at Jahangir Sasan under Bhadrak’s Dhamnagar police limits.

The deceased was staying at his aunt’s home for study. He did not open the door of his room today, following which his aunt and uncle broke open the door to find him hanging from the roof.

The deceased had an English paper examination on Thursday.