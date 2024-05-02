Odisha: 10 workers injured, some of them critically, in black furnace blast

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 workers suffered severe burn injuries in an explosion in a furnace of a steel plant at Rugudi in Keonjhar on Thursday evening.

As per reports, all the injured workers are from different states and were engaged temporarily by a contractor firm.

Like any other day, hundreds of workers were working when the furnace above them exploded and sparks of fire fell like rain covering an area of 50 meters radius.

Hearing the explosion sound, workers started running helter-skelter. However, 10 labourers came under the fire sparks. All the injured labourers were rushed to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Of them, four were stated to be critical.







