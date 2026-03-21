National Productivity Council To Act As Designated Agency For Environment Audit

New Delhi : The National Productivity Council, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Environment to act as the Environment Audit Designated Agency under the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, notified on August 29, 2025, officials said. The agreement entrusts the National Productivity Council (NPC) with the overall management of the environmental audit framework, including developing eligibility criteria, conducting examinations for certification, registering auditors, monitoring their performance, and capacity building.

"The initiative aims to strengthen environmental compliance mechanisms, enhance transparency, and institutionalise standardised environmental auditing practices across the country," an official said.

According to the designated agency, the NPC will undertake functions including certifying and registering environmental auditors, and developing and managing digital systems for the audit process.

The NPC will operate in accordance with the provisions of the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, ensuring adherence to prescribed standards, timelines and reporting requirements.

"The establishment of a dedicated agency for environmental audits is expected to improve monitoring, reporting accuracy and regulatory compliance, thereby contributing to better environmental outcomes," the official said.