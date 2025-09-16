Novotel Hyderabad Airport Celebrates 17 Years as the City’s Versatile Urban Retreat

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) proudly marks 17 years of operations, celebrating its journey as one of Hyderabad’s most trusted hospitality destinations and a key contributor to the city’s airport ecosystem. The property reflects Accor’s mission to extend its distinctive hospitality culture, curating experiences that connect people, business, and communities.



Since its opening in 2008, the hotel has been instrumental in supporting the growth of Hyderabad International Airport, providing essential infrastructure for international travellers, leading corporates, and global dignitaries. Its world-class meeting and conference facilities have positioned it as a preferred partner for the business and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segment in the region.



As a landmark destination, NHA offers a distinctive combination of resort-style leisure and the efficiency of a business hotel. This unique character allows the property to serve both international guests and local residents seeking premium getaways. With expansive green landscapes, wellness facilities, and recreational amenities, the hotel stands as a versatile urban retreat.





The property has also played a significant role in strengthening Accor’s footprint in South India, paving the way for the group’s growth in emerging hospitality destinations and contributing to the region’s evolving tourism and business landscape.

NHA has consistently led by example in sustainability, becoming the first hotel in South India and only the third in India to be awarded the prestigious Green Key certification, a globally recognised eco-label for environmentally responsible practices. Its innovative initiatives, including the Patch Garden, enhance in-house food sourcing, reduce carbon footprint, and foster biodiversity on the property.

The hotel has pioneered several firsts in Hyderabad, being the first five-star property in the city to operate a 24-hour bar, catering to the diverse schedules of international travellers. Alongside guest experiences, Novotel Hyderabad Airport has nurtured a strong culture of safety, people development, and talent building, establishing itself as a training ground for future leaders in hospitality.

Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “This milestone belongs as much to our guests and partners as it does to our team. Over the past 17 years, Novotel Hyderabad Airport has grown alongside the city and its airport, becoming a place where travellers, corporates, and the local community feel at home. As we step into the future, our commitment remains to create memorable experiences while contributing to Hyderabad’s growth story.” As it celebrates 17 years, Novotel Hyderabad Airport continues to strengthen its legacy as a trusted partner for the airport community and a leading destination for travellers from around the world.



