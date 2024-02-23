Awadesh Kumar Jha is new Director of F&B at NHA

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) located at GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad is delighted to announce the appointment of Awadesh Kumar Jha as the new Director of Food and Beverage (F&B). With a distinguished career in the hospitality sector, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

He began his remarkable professional journey in 2007 as a Liquor Promoter and Beverage Consultant at Tulleeho Portal PLC, New Delhi. Throughout his career, he has held key positions at some of the most prestigious hotels in India, including Vivanta Taj Blue Diamond Pune, Accor - ibis Pune, Novotel Guwahati and Pune, Radisson Blu Nagpur, and IHG Hotels & Resorts- Holiday Inn Mumbai.

As a graduate of IHM, Mumbai with a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management, he has continually demonstrated his dedication and excellence in the field of hospitality sector. He has also completed the India Executive Leadership Program at Accor Hotels, for enhancing his leadership skills and industry knowledge.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Awadesh Kumar Jha to the Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport."His extensive experience and proven track record in delivering exceptional dining experiences make him the perfect fit for our team. We are confident that under his leadership, our F&B department will reach new heights of success."

Novotel Hyderabad Airport eagerly anticipates Awadesh Kumar Jha's visionary leadership and profound expertise, expecting him to play a pivotal role in propelling the hotel's food and beverage department towards new horizons of culinary innovation, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence.





