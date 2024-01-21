No State Holiday for Ram Idol Consecration, Says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: “I will not declare holiday (tomorrow),” asserted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday speaking to reporters in Tumakuru when asked about declaration of a day holiday in the State on Monday in wake of Ram idol consecration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has been invited to inaugurate a newly constructed Ram Temple in Mahadevapura Assembly seat of Bengaluru city tomorrow. “I’m inaugurating the Ram Temple in Mahadevapura,” said the Chief Minister.

On the occasion of Ram idol consecration in Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah said that the Muzrai department has organized special pujas tomorrow across the State.