No State Holiday for Ram Idol Consecration, Says Karnataka CM

DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 2:57 PM GMT
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarifies no official holiday for Ayodhya event; to inaugurate Ram Temple in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, amid special pujas statewide
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Image: DC)


Bengaluru: “I will not declare holiday (tomorrow),” asserted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday speaking to reporters in Tumakuru when asked about declaration of a day holiday in the State on Monday in wake of Ram idol consecration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has been invited to inaugurate a newly constructed Ram Temple in Mahadevapura Assembly seat of Bengaluru city tomorrow. “I’m inaugurating the Ram Temple in Mahadevapura,” said the Chief Minister.

On the occasion of Ram idol consecration in Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah said that the Muzrai department has organized special pujas tomorrow across the State.


