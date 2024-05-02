Hyderabad: The state excise department has clarified that there has been an increase in beer sales, which stand at around 50 lakh cases. The sales of beer as of April last year was 44 lakh cases, which translates to a 13 to 14 per cent increase in sales.

The average sale between February and June, the product’s peak season, was 48 lakh cases per month last year. Officials say that they have approximately six lakh cases of beer at the TSBCL (Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited) and breweries that are ready to be lifted.

An official source said, “The state breweries, on average, produce two lakh cases per day. The propaganda of shortage has actually fuelled demand. There is no shortage of liquor, whatsoever. In fact, we have noticed additional lifting of stock, which is over and above the normal. Enforcement staff has been deployed to check the volume of business. We are also keeping a close tab on retailers and depots to see if there has been any abnormal sale.”

The buzz about shortage is being spread by retailers and beer producers, they added.