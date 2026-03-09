NMIAL Partners Airport 360 Expo 2026 Amid Aviation Growth Push

PUNE: Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the Premium Airport Partner for the upcoming edition of the Airport 360 Expo 2026 to be held in Mumbai on April 23–24, organizers said on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Capt. BVJK Sharma, CEO at Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Taher Patrawala, managing director, Media Fusion.

The expo will be held on April 23–24, 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, bringing together airport operators, planners, technology providers and policymakers.

The event will focus on emerging solutions across terminal development, airside operations, ground handling, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), passenger experience and sustainability.

The upcoming edition aims to deepen industry engagement and encourage practical dialogue on the future of airport development and operations.

Taher Patrawala, managing director at Media Fusion, said, “With India’s aviation market expected to grow beyond $26 billion by 2030 and passenger volumes projected to reach 600 million annually, the need for integrated solutions across airports, connectivity and operations has never been greater.”

NMIAL’s participation strengthens Airport 360’s ability to address industry priorities while advancing the mission to create a platform that drives innovation, investment and collaboration across the aviation ecosystem, he noted.

With more than 50 new airports under development in India and flight movements projected to exceed two million annually by 2035, Airport360 aims to bring every element of the aviation value chain onto a single platform.

Organized by Media Fusion, Airport 360 Expo builds on the success of the Inter Passenger Terminal Show 2025, which attracted more than 2,200 aviation professionals, 62 international exhibitors and over 50 industry speakers.

The integrated format will provide stakeholders with a 360-degree view of the airport ecosystem, connecting vision, innovation and execution under one roof.