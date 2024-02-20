Niti Aayog: 21 Indian States on Track to Meet Renewable Power Obligation Targets by 2030

Chennai: In order to meet the renewable power obligation (RPO) target by 2030, the country needs to install 339 GW of capacity. As many as 21 states, including all the south Indian states, will be able to meet their individual targets.

As of July 2023, the total RE installed capacity in the country stands at 177.74 GW. The total capacity required at 2029-30 for meeting the RPO target is 517.34 GW and for this 339.6 GW needs to be installed, finds Niti Aayog.

Of the capacity requirements to meet the RPO target of 30 states/UTs in the country, 21 states will be able to meet the target by mobilizing the potential within the state and nine states need to procure RE power from other surplus states.

In the northern region consisting of eight states, states of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to meet both total and individual RPO targets of wind, hydro and others by mobilizing the potential within the state. However, states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will fall short of the target even after mobilizing the full potential within the state.

In the western region, four states namely Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be able to meet both total and individual RPO targets. Goa however will fall short of the target.

All five states in the southern region namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be able to meet total RPO and individual RPO targets.

In the East, only Odisha and Sikkim will be able to meet all RPO targets while Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal fall short of the target. In the north-east, out of the seven states, Tripura will lag behind and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland will be able to meet both total and individual RPO targets.

As of July 2023, of the total installed capacity of 177.74 GW, solar is 71.14 GW, wind is 43.94 GW, hydro is 51.83 GW and bioenergy is 10.81 GW. Of the requirement, solar 262.24 GW, wind of 60.22 GW, hydro of 13.05 GW and bioenergy of 4.1 GW need to be installed in the next 7 years.