NIA Raids Residences of Veekshanam Editor Venugopal and Civil Liberties Leader Ravi Sarma

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday raided the residences of N. Venugopal, Editor of ‘Veekshanam’ magazine and son-in-law of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao, and civil liberties association leader Ravi Sarma here.

This is said to be a continuation of the NIA’s questioning of the Maoist central committee member Sanjay Deepak Rao.

The state police had arrested Deepak Rao in September 2023 at Madhapur when he came to meet his friends. Later, the NIA registered cases against Deepak Rao and took him into custody. The custody period would complete on February 11.

Venugopal was made one of the accused for allegedly having links with the Maoists, following the questioning of Deepak Rao.

Venugopal had filed a petition before a court seeking to quash the FIR and the matter is pending hearing.

During the raids at Venugopal’s house in Narayanguda, the NIA reportedly seized books written by Venugopal and mobile phones. The NIA did not issue notice asking him to appear for questioning, Venugopal said and added that they agency had raided his house on suspicion of links as with Maoists. He said the NIA had illegally named him as accused in FIR registered against Deepak Rao. Separately, NIA officials landed at the LB Nagar residence of Ravi Sarma at 4 am and conducted searches. The officials seized mobile phones and pamphlets and served a notice asking Ravi Sarma to appear before the agency for questioning on February 10.