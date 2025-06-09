NextGen-CCTV Cameras Installed At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine To Boost Security

SRINAGAR: Enhancing security for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the authorities have installed NextGen CCTV cameras equipped with advanced features like remote manageability and motion detection alerts making them perfect for modern surveillance at the revered place of worship tucked away in the Trikuta Mountains near Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), after inaugurating it on Monday, said that this CCTV surveillance system with integrated command and control centre, cutting-edge technology, will enable real-time monitoring and crowd management for safety and security of devotees besides ensuring hassle-free pilgrimage.

He said that the actionable insights gleaned from the system will enable prompt response in emergencies. “The Command and Control Infrastructure including AI-powered surveillance ecosystem will provide comprehensive situational awareness, optimize operations and quick and efficient coordination with emergency responders,” he said.

The SMVDSB added that the large-scale, technology-driven surveillance and crowd management initiative will significantly enhance the safety and security, improve crowd control measures and operational efficiency within the shrine area.

Under the project, one Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located at Katra and seven sub-control centers along the pilgrimage track for localized monitoring and coordination have been established which will ensure 24x7 monitoring of all vulnerable and high-traffic zones and enable proactive and prompt response to crowd build-up, security breaches, or medical emergencies, the officials said.

According to them, over 700 cameras have been deployed across the shrine area, including 170 new high-definition IP cameras and integration of more than 500 existing cameras, covering all critical and vulnerable locations including entry and exit points, gathering areas, and the pilgrimage track. The project also featured Artificial Intelligence-based analytics and advanced technology mechanisms like Gesture Recognition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection System, Crowd Management Tools.

Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB gave a detailed presentation on the Integrated Command & Control Centre’s technical features and its anticipated benefits in day-to-day shrine functioning. He said that the centre is equipped to generate automated alerts for crowd congestion, route blockages, landslides or emergencies, thereby enabling swift decision-making and response.

Sinha also interacted with the engineers and operational staff at the centre. He emphasized the need for regular training of staff and seamless collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders to maximise the Centre’s utility.

The SMVDSB said that it recently provided advanced security equipment to the security agencies deployed for the yatra management including X-Ray baggage scanners, door-frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors, and under vehicle search mirrors and scanners, “to enhance robust security measures in the shrine area, in pursuance to joint security review conducted last year on the directions of the Lt. Governor”.